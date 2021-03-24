FY2021 Earnings Estimate for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for China Resources Beer in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 0.38.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

