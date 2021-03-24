Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.20

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 40649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

