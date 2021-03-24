Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading 5% Higher

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.63. 18,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,218,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

