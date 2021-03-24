Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.70. 30,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $269.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

