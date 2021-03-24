Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 375.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.99 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

