Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $79,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE FBHS opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

