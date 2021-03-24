Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.64

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.64 and traded as high as C$53.98. Fortis shares last traded at C$53.97, with a volume of 1,159,553 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.