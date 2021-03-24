Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.33. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 2,428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

