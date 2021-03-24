Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

NYSE FND opened at $95.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

