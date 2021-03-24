First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

