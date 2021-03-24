First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE FIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 68,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,682. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.