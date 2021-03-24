First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

FDEU opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.