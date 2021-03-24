First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. 6,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.