First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE FRC opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

