First National Bank of South Miami Buys Shares of 2,227 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IBML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 26,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.