First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 112 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 560.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.28. 32,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

