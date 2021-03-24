First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.22% of First Merchants worth $45,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

