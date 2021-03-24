First Foundation Advisors Sells 148,961 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,961 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of AMREP worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

