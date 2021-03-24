First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

