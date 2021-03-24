First Foundation Advisors Invests $329,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

