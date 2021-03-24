First Foundation Advisors Invests $258,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $457.85 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

