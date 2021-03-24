First Foundation Advisors Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

NYSE:BX opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.