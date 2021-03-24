First Foundation Advisors Has $228,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

