First Foundation Advisors Acquires 384 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,927,000 after buying an additional 345,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

RHI stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

