Financial Contrast: Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) versus Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triterras and Brooge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Brooge Energy $44.08 million 27.25 -$76.56 million $0.32 34.25

Triterras has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brooge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triterras and Brooge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Triterras presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triterras beats Brooge Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

