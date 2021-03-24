Financial Contrast: Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $91.54, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.70 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.96

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

