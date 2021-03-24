Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

