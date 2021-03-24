Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

