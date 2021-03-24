Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.48. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

