Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,325 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fortis worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 169,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

