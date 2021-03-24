Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,466 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of WNS worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $874,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

