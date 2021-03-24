Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,051 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

