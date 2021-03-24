Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 9,715 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

