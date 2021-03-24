Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $10.78 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Abcam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

