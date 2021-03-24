Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fathom stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,431. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

