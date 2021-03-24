Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

