Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DUO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.81.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

