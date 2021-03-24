Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,329,317 shares of company stock valued at $354,528,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

