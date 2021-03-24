Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of FB traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.41. The company had a trading volume of 593,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average is $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $815.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,329,317 shares of company stock worth $354,528,057. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

