F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.