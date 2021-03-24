Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.53

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 65244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 204.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

