ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 152,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.