ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $5.99 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

