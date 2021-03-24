ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1,196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Centene by 26.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 16.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

