ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $5.46 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 426.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 62,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

NYSE:RL opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.