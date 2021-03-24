ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 31,383 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 316.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

AXP stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

