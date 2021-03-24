ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 15,701 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 132.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

