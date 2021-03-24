ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 106,686 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 643.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock worth $6,618,337. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

