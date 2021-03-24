EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $55.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of EVER traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 243,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of -119.77 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $31,645.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,575,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $262,983.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,372 shares of company stock worth $4,763,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EverQuote by 109.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EverQuote by 12.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

