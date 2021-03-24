Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,584 shares of company stock worth $1,026,865. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $14.19. 1,184,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

